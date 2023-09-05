IT'S taken him six weeks to achieve what many never will.
Jett Turnbull is the new kid on the harness racing block, and only six weeks into his driving career he has already won four races in one night - on two separate occasions.
A feat many drivers who have been participating in the sport for years haven't achieved once.
As far as breeding goes, Turnbull has the right bloodlines.
Born into a family where both sides are heavily involved in the sport, he had the block eyes on from a young age, with his sights set solely on being a professional driver.
"It's definitely always been a dream of mine to drive," Turnbull said.
As a young kid, his wish was to get a pony to race in the mini trotting events.
Once he achieved that, his sights were set on driving the race horses in trackwork at home.
Next on the list was securing his trial licence, which was the last step before achieving his dream - to drive in professional races.
And the 16-year-old has certainly hit the ground running, having already driven 27 winners.
"When I was a kid I was busting to get a pony," Turnbull said.
"I got a pony, then I was busting to drive a big horse just in trackwork, then it was the trials, and now it's the races.
"I love it, it's beautiful."
The son, grandson and great-grandson of Nathan, Steve and A.D Turnbull, and grandson of Greg Rue, Turnbull has been around horses since before he could walk.
He has lived and breathed all thing harness racing for as long as he can remember, and to be out on the track competing against his grandfathers, aunties, uncles and his dad is a dream come true for Turnbull.
And to have experienced such success so quickly has the junior driver pinching himself.
"It's definitely very special to be put on some nice horses to get winners like that," Turnbull said.
"I've always been nice to people so when I did start driving they would think of me when they go to put people on their horse, and it's come back to me which is good.
"I try to give every horse I drive the best chance in the race. They might not be in the market or favourite or anything, but I like to give them the best chance.
"I just love to see people happy when I win for them."
After a busy six weeks travelling to Young, Dubbo and Parkes to secure race drives - and the whirlwind that's been an exciting start to Turnbull's career - he is jetting off on a family holiday to America.
But like everything else in Turnbull's life, it's still all about harness racing.
He will be attending some of the most prestigious race meetings in America and is looking forward to experiencing the harness racing culture half a world away.
"We're going to the Little Brown Jug, the Red Mile, Meadowlands, Yonkers and up into Canada, it'll be a very nice trip," Turnbull said.
"I really looking forward to that, meeting new people and seeing how people in the states do things driving wise.
"Hopefully I go good enough and I can be over there in a couple of years time."
But for now, Turnbull just plans to keep on learning and striving to drive as many winners as possible.
He thanked everyone who has supported him so far during his career; whether that be putting him on their horses or giving him advice.
He said he is thankful to everyone for their involvement in helping his dream to drive come true.
