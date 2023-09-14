FOR some people, working with snakes would be their worst nightmare, but for Stafanie Lesser, it's one of her greatest dreams.
Ms Lesser moved to Bathurst around 12 months ago, with the goal to start a successful pet sitting and dog walking business; Wild Woofers Pet Sitting and Dog walking.
And though, unfortunately for Ms Lesser, business didn't boom during her first few months in Bathurst, it did result in a fortunate opportunity.
She was able to find the time to complete her qualifications as a snake catcher.
And now, she is Bathurst's one and only.
This is an important addition to the town, as for the past few years, residents had to call on Orange snake catcher Jake Hansen, who covered the majority of the Central West.
"I had this great big dream of doing all dog walking and pet sitting and it sort of didn't take off the way that I wanted it to," she said.
"Basically I started that and then I sort of got into, maybe I should do something else, like snake catching, because there's not really anybody around."
Ms Lesser then organised all the necessary courses and purchased all the required equipment, and even sought the experience of Bathurst's former snake catcher.
She met up with Peter Graham at a local pub, where the pair discussed the ins and outs of the trade.
Then she got to work on her application.
"So, it's a licence through the Department of Primary Industries, so it's a two-day, hands-on training course, plus you've got to have a certain amount of public liability insurance," Ms Lesser said.
"And you've got to have all of the correct tools. I've got a safety box, which a snake can't escape out of, I've got a key, I've got hooks and bags and that sort of stuff."
Once her application was submitted, Ms Lesser had to wait a gruelling three months before it was approved.
Finally, she received confirmation that her application was successful, and her business was able to become Wild Woofers Snake Catching, Pet Sitting and Dog Walking.
Just in time for snake season.
Ms Lesser will be available for call-outs on weekdays before 8 am and after 4:30 pm, and also on weekends, where she can catch and relocate any slippery serpents.
When she isn't being called out to control slithery situations, Ms Lesser enjoys her work as a pet sitter and dog walker.
"I have got some fantastic clients that keep coming back," she said.
During before and after work hours, she can offer the service of coming out to your home, letting the dogs out, feeding them and giving them cuddles.
Or, at night she can take your furry friends out for a walk and ensure they are tucked safely into bed of an evening.
Ms Lesser can also care for your cats and other animals including rabbits and guinea pigs.
And it's all to show her love for animals.
"I just love animals, and always have loved animals, and I have just always wanted to do something with animals," she said.
