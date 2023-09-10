Western Advocate
Our History

There was much more to the butcher business family than meat matters | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
September 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Butcher William E. Grotefent's daughter Edna Grotefent.
THIS week we have part two of the story of William E. Grotefent's butchery business in Bathurst. Our photo, taken in November 1915, shows his daughter Edna Grotefent. She was a creative young lady who got her flower arranging and wreath making ability from her mother.

In February 1909, Mr Grotefent advertised for an order man. The man would drive the horse-drawn delivery carts, call in and get orders from customers around Bathurst and deliver the meat order back.

