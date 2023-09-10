In February 1909, Mr Grotefent advertised for an order man. The man would drive the horse-drawn delivery carts, call in and get orders from customers around Bathurst and deliver the meat order back.
In July 1910, Mr Grotefent applied to Bathurst City Council to renew his butcher licence, after which he paid his £16 fee.
The following month, the butchery staff accepted two gold half-sovereigns for a large package of meat but the coins, as it turned out, were gilded silver sixpences to make them resemble half-sovereigns.
Mr Grotefent reported the incident to local police.
The Bathurst Times newspaper was always on the lookout for local stories, especially concerning weddings such as the Perfrement and Grotefent event that took place during December 1910.
During December 1911, Mr Grotefent advertised that he was "the leading Bathurst Butcher" who "studies his customers".
He also advertised that he had Christmas hams for sale for the festive season. His refrigerated rooms were at his customers' disposal and his phone number was now 68.
In July 1912, the National Advocate reported that Mr Grotefent, butcher, of George Street, had an extra prime lot of beef on show at the present time. He had bought the best of the Amphitheatre and Blackmore station bullocks, paying up to £17 per head, and they were cutting up far better than expected.
Housewives were advised to see his shop window display before purchasing.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Mr Grotefent often donated book prizes to the local Catholic schools and would attend to help with the distribution of awards.
In January 1913, he attended St Philomena's School's annual distribution of prizes at the Patrician Brothers' Schools, a departure from the usual procedure with separate distributions in the high and primary schools.
His Lordship, the Bishop, presided at both.
The Reverend Father McGee, MLC John Meagher, Mr J. Eviston, JP, and a number of parents and citizens were present.
Mr Grotefent's name was mentioned as being on the list of subscribers to the prizes fund.
Others included Mr L. Winter, Mrs Nowland, Mrs T.H. Webb, Mrs Sloane, Mockler Bros and Larkin Bros, each making presentations.
The party then adjourned to the primary school of which Reverend Brother Bernard Ryan was principal to present more prizes.
Mr Grotefent was often at race meetings of the Bathurst Trotting Club from at least 1913, as a steward to the stipendiary steward and starter, Mr J.J. Sullivan.
Mr Grotefent was also the club's assistant honorary secretary.
In November 1913, the centenary guessing competition bullock was knocked down to Walter K. Grotefent of George Street.
Mr and Mrs Grotefent were supporters of the Bathurst Show by donating various prizes as well as putting up horses and flowers for competition.
The local butcher gained quite a district reputation for evaluating the condition of livestock and what to pay for it.
Mrs Grotefent was known for her cooking and, while she cooked preserved fruit, pickles, chutneys and jams as well as cakes and scones for the local hospital stalls, she didn't enter these at the show.
At the 83rd annual show exhibition of the Bathurst A,H and P Association, in April 1927, Mr Grotefent won various prizes in the horse section.
In the bloodhorses section, which was judged by Mr C.W. Prewer of Condobolin, Mr Grotefent won the mare, three years and over, with Queen Clarice.
In the mare over one year with foal at foot section, Mr Grotefent received second place.
