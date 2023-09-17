"LIKE the beer gods smiling on us."
That's how Reckless Brewing co-founder Grace Fowler describes the timing of the brewery's latest trophy.
The Reckless Stout was named champion porter/stout at the recent Australian Independent Beer Awards in a continuation of the local operation's run of success.
That includes winning nine medals at the Australian International Beer Awards in June as well as having the Reckless XPA named the country's best Australian-style pale ale.
Reckless - which was co-founded by Ms Fowler, Jarrod Moore and Alice Wilson - has just celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of its headquarters in the Crago Mill complex by the railway line.
"We're pinching ourselves," Ms Fowler said of the champion stout trophy.
"The alignment of this award with our first anniversary in Bathurst is like the beer gods smiling on us, allowing us to share in the win with the awesome community that has gathered around us here in support of our efforts."
Ms Fowler said Reckless was rapidly establishing itself as a serious presence in the country's crowded, competitive world of independent brewing.
"It's humbling to be recognised, especially given the quality of the competition in Australian craft," she said.
"To be considered alongside some of the country's biggest and best breweries and indie breweries is a huge achievement in its own right."
Reckless Brewing's headquarters in the Crago Mill had a four-day soft launch over the Father's Day weekend last year before officially opening late in the month.
It followed a number of years in which Reckless created its own recipes and took them to existing breweries to be made.
Stephen Szabo from Reckless told the Western Advocate in June that the brewery's operation at Crago Mill had been well-supported by the community.
"We've been really blown away by it, actually," he said.
