Western Advocate
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Country Brewer Bathurst running beer battle competition

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 21 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anne-Marie Lepage from Reckless Brewing, Country Brewer Bathurst owner Adam Cavanagh and Stephen Szabo from Reckless Brewing with entries already received for the competition.
Anne-Marie Lepage from Reckless Brewing, Country Brewer Bathurst owner Adam Cavanagh and Stephen Szabo from Reckless Brewing with entries already received for the competition.

ANNE-MARIE Lepage has three words for those who are new to the world of home brewing and are thirsty for advice: "Don't overcomplicate it."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.