A BATHURST artist known for working on big canvases has unveiled his latest public piece.
Callum Hotham - who has created murals for Hothams Bathurst and at Proctor Park, as well as a Shane Warne tribute in inner Sydney - has been hard at work in recent times at Blayney.
As construction continues inside the new location for Blayney's Hutchison's Bakehouse, the exterior of the building now features a monochrome image that is drawing a lot of attention.
Mr Hotham says the man in the work is, like the young baker on the mural he created inside the bakery, an anonymous family friend.
"He just has that look of an old-school baker," Mr Hotham said.
He said the use of a monochrome palette came from the bakery owners, the Hutchisons, who wanted to maintain the heritage look and feel.
To create the mural, the preparation time takes almost as long as the painting.
"Firstly, I had to prime the wall and then mark out the grid," he said. "Then I work out a basic sketch using the features of the face."
To the left of the mural are two characters - the gingerbread men - who also feature on the interior mural.
"Our two boys Kye and Tate are the gingerbread men in the mural," owner Denise Hutchison said.
"We'll certainly let the community know when we are expecting to open."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Hotham took an unusual route to his current life of art.
He told the Western Advocate last year that he moved from Bathurst to Sydney to play cricket, but hit a stumbling block during the COVID period.
"During coronavirus, we weren't allowed to train for cricket as much, so I spent a lot of time after work or even on rainy days trying to figure out what I wanted to do," he said.
"I started drawing, then I started painting and then I thought I'd challenge myself and start spray-painting and now I've just fallen in love with it."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.