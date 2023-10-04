RESTRICTED drugs and a set of small blades could have put a man who "didn't realise it was that serious" behind bars.
John Patrick Kearney, 42, of Seymour Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 to:
Court documents state police went to a home on Seymour Street in Bathurst about 11.20am on August 2, 2023 for a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO).
During a search of Kearney's bedroom, police found six diazepam tablets and three alprazolam tablets in a clear resealable bag.
Kearney told police he had bought the drugs without a prescription and had plans to use them.
On a separate occasion, Kearney was pulled over by police in a black Subaru WRX about 8.50pm on September 10 on Vittoria Street in Bathurst for testing.
After Kearney gave police his driver's licence, officers did a check which showed he was subject to an FPO.
The court heard Kearney was told he and his vehicle would be subject to a search.
Police said they then found a multi tool with an eight centimetre blade, and another four centimetre blade on another small tool.
Kearney told police he was using the knives "a couple of days ago" for repairs, which police said was not a reasonable excuse.
A self-represented Kearney told the court he planned to use the drugs to help with his sleep, and had the knives because he was working on his car.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis then told Kearney he ran the risk of going to prison for two years.
"I didn't realise it was that serious, Your Honour," Kearney said.
Ms Ellis convicted and fined Kearney $900 for all charges.
"You've got enough money to buy drugs, so you'll be fined," Ms Ellis said.
