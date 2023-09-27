A NEW tanker has been assigned to Bathurst to put the region in a stronger position to fight back in the event of bushfires.
It was one of three state-of-the-art category one tankers delivered to the Forestry Corporation by the NSW Rural Fire Service to increase its fire fighting capabilities, with the other two to be stationed in Tumut and Grafton.
The tankers are equipped with the latest technology and safety features, including crew protection systems.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
They are replacing tankers that have been in service for several decades.
The new equipment comes ahead of what could be a devastating bushfire season in 2023-24.
According to the Australasian Fire Authorities Council (AFAC), there is an increased risk of bushfire in spring for large areas of NSW, the Northern Territory and Queensland, as well as regions in Victoria and South Australia.
This is due to the warmer and drier than normal conditions that have been forecast for the season.
The chief executive officer of the Forestry Corporation, Anshul Chaudhary, said the new tankers will improve the interagency bushfire response across NSW.
"Working in with the Rural Fire Service to leverage off its build program means these tankers will be interoperable with the RFS fleet, which brings efficiencies and safety gains to the fireground," he said.
Fire and Natural Hazards Manager Rebel Talbert, who is a former NSW RFS Assistant Commissioner, said the Forestry Corporation plays an important role in firefighting.
"Forestry Corporation is one of the state's four core fire-fighting authorities, working alongside the RFS, NSW Fire and Rescue and National Parks and Wildlife Service to protect communities from bushfires,"
"Forestry Corporation manages two million hectares of state forests and brings expertise in forest firefighting and heavy plant and machinery to the combined firefighting effort. Around 500 Forestry Corporation staff actively engage in firefighting duties each year as part of their roles.
"The Central West is a key hub for softwood plantation management, growing timber for housing construction today and into the future, and the team in Bathurst play an important role protecting forestry assets and surrounding communities from the risk of fire every year."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.