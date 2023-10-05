Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Army vet' Brent Ryan jailed for string of drug, driving charges

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 5 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SPECTACULAR fall from grace has landed a decorated "tough" soldier behind bars for a string of drug-induced crimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.