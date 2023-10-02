Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Free posters will be available to be autographed at driver event at Bathurst Lowes

Updated October 3 2023 - 11:19am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Waters, pictured at Mount Panorama, will be one of the drivers at a meet and greet event.
Cam Waters, pictured at Mount Panorama, will be one of the drivers at a meet and greet event.

LAST year's Bathurst 1000 third-place finishers Cam Waters and James Moffat will be two of the drivers at a meet and greet event in the Bathurst City Centre that will also include a free poster giveaway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.