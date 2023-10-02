LAST year's Bathurst 1000 third-place finishers Cam Waters and James Moffat will be two of the drivers at a meet and greet event in the Bathurst City Centre that will also include a free poster giveaway.
Waters and Moffat will be joined by Declan Fraser and Tyler Everingham at the Bathurst Lowes store from 10am on Wednesday, October 4.
A Lowes spokesperson said the event will be a chance to get up close to the drivers ahead of this weekend's big race.
The spokesperson said 300 posters will be available for fans to get autographed and they will all be free.
"It's a gesture of appreciation, allowing fans to leave with a cherished memento from this special event," the spokesperson said.
The store will also be offering discounts on products.
