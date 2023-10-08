Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Voter concerned by booth defacement at Voice pre-poll location in Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 8 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A sign supporting the Voice to Parliament and the pre-poll location in the background.
A sign supporting the Voice to Parliament and the pre-poll location in the background.

THE Australian Electoral Commission has assured that its voter booths are checked regularly after the Western Advocate was told of concerns about the Voice referendum pre-poll location at the Girl Guides Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.