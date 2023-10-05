AFTER attending the Bathurst 1000 in 2012 to celebrate his 50th birthday, Brisbane resident John Hills has left the sunnny state behind for round two.
Not only does 2023 mark the 60th anniversary of the Great Race, but it's also Mr Hills' brother-in-law's 60th birthday - Darryl Gilbert.
So, the men and their wives returned to Bathurst to enjoy both of the big 60 milestones, and ditching the warm Queensland weather for a dreary day in Bathurst was worth it to be part of the Bathurst 1000 festivities.
"We love Bathurst and we love the race," Mr Hills said.
"We were here for my 50th so it made sense to come back for Darryl's 60th."
For Mr Hills and his wife, Race Week is the end of six-month holiday.
The couple have been travelling around Australia in their motorhome, and are finishing the trip in Bathurst to celebrate Mr Gilbert's birthday.
"We've been travelling around for the last five and a half months and we're culminating by coming here and these two [Mr and Mrs Gilbert] drove down to meet us," Mr Hills said.
While the group have enjoyed the start of the Bathurst 1000 events, it won't be all fun and games when the races begin.
With Mr Hills a Holden fan - but now cheering on Chevrolet with 2023 being the first year Holden isn't racing - and Mr Gilbert a die hard Ford man, the tension in the camp will be high.
But regardless of the results, the group are looking forward to re-living the excitement that they enjoyed back in 2012 when they first experienced what the Great Race has to offer.
And after speaking to the Western Advocate 11 years ago on his 50th birthday, Mr Hills was happy to touch base again and create another memory to look back on at the next big celebration.
