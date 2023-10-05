A $200 million redevelopment is on the way for Bathurst's public hospital, but how close to it will people be able to get?
That's one of the concerns councillor Warren Aubin, a member of the Bathurst Health Services Action Group, has as he awaits concrete plans for parking at the expanded hospital.
At this time, there are several small car parks within the hospital grounds, amounting to about 200 general parking spaces, which are almost always full during daylight hours.
There is also on-street parking surrounding the hospital, but even with that there is still a shortage.
"We have people talking about the parking at the hospital. They already have to park, sometimes two blocks away, to get to see someone," Cr Aubin said.
Health Infrastructure announced the release of the concept design for the redevelopment on August 7, 2023 and briefly addressed parking.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
It said improved car parking for patients, staff and visitors, as well as pedestrian and traffic access on the campus were being investigated as part of the planning process.
But Cr Aubin has been privy to conversations about the redevelopment and is not satisfied with what he has heard so far, which is creating more angled parking along Howick Street.
While it would be a start, Cr Aubin said that move alone would not increase the number of parking spaces to a sufficient level to support the expansion.
"They have to supply more parking," he said.
"They can't just say we're going to put more parking down Howick Street and make it angled parking. Big whoop.
"For every three cars you get an extra space, maybe. You might get five or six [more] down Howick Street."
The Western Advocate contacted Health Infrastructure for more information about its plans for parking in the redevelopment.
In its response, it did not comment on the prospect of increasing angled parking on Howick Street, nor did it say how many spaces would be required.
"The number of parking spaces required for the development and location of staff, visitor and patient drop-off and longer stay parking spaces will be determined as the design develops," a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said.
They said "detailed consultation" would be conducted with stakeholders to determine how to improve parking.
The only viable option Cr Aubin can see to sufficiently increase parking would be to build up, creating a multi-level car park on the hospital site.
"I don't know how else they could address the situation. I just don't know," he said.
"It's a horrible situation, it's awful, and it really does need a lot of work done.
"It needs to be totally looked at and revamped. The parking is woeful."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.