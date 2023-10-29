Born in England, William Astley came to Australia with his family in 1859. By the age of 21, he had embarked on a life-long career as a journalist. Prior to his employment by the Bathurst Free Press in the mid-1890s, Astley had worked for many newspapers and journals, including the Bulletin. An ardent supporter of Federation and well known to key politicians of the day, Astley, as its secretary, was the key organiser of the successful People's Federal Convention held in Bathurst in November 1896. It was at the Convention the proposal for a popularly elected Senate was first raised. Following Federation, Astley worked tirelessly as an advocate for Bathurst as the site for the new nation's capital. In addition to his work as a political journalist and Federation activist, Astley is remembered, under the pseudonym of Price Warung, for his evocative stories of convict Australia.

