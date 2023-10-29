Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Cementing Neville Dawson, and others', place in Bathurst history

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 29 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BELOVED businessman and stalwart of the Bathurst community, Neville Dawson, will again be cemented in the city's history books with a new tribute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.