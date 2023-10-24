Western Advocate
Royal Czech Ballet to perform Sleeping Beauty in Bathurst on October 30

Updated October 26 2023 - 10:28am, first published October 24 2023 - 2:00pm
Following its 2022 performances of Swan Lake, The Royal Czech Ballet returns to Bathurst with its presentation of the classic masterpiece, Sleeping Beauty, on Monday, October 30.

