Following its 2022 performances of Swan Lake, The Royal Czech Ballet returns to Bathurst with its presentation of the classic masterpiece, Sleeping Beauty, on Monday, October 30.
Sleeping Beauty follows the story of Princess Aurora. When the bad fairy Carabosse is not invited by the King to the Princess' christening, she casts a spell on the Princess that will mean she will die if pricked by a needle from the age of 16.
The King tries to protect his daughter by banning all needles in the Kingdom, however Princess Aurora accidentally pricks her finger on her 16th birthday. One-hundred years later, a handsome prince stumbles upon the Sleeping Beauty, Princess Aurora, where she is awoken from her sleep and witchcraft is defeated.
Sleeping Beauty features international soloists Cristina Terentiev and Natalya Kusch (formerly of the Australian Ballet and Queensland Ballet).
Ms Kusch was born in Nikopol, Ukraine. She began her dance career in 1998 at the Opera and Ballet Theatre in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, before moving to Vienna to study classical ballet with her Russian ballet teacher Shida Mubaryakova.
From 2005 she was a soloist with the Vienna State Ballet, before moving to Australia to work as a principal dancer with Queensland Ballet under Li Cunxin. In 2015, she joined the Australian Ballet under David McAllister.
The male leads of the Prince will be played by Yevheniy Svyetlista and Nikolay Nazarkevich.
Mr Nazarkevich was born in Chisinau, Moldova and studied at Chisinau Ballet Academy, graduating in 2009. He then joined the Maria Bias National Opera and Ballet Theatre in Chisinau, Moldova. He then attended the Academy of Music, Theatre and Fine Arts, Chisinau, Moldova, graduating in 2019.
Sleeping Beauty will be performed at Bathurst memorial and Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Monday, October 30, 2023. Bookings can be made by calling 6333 6161.
