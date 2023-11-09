"BORED" and in need of fun were the reasons why a man bought an air rifle, a court has heard.
Simon Beecham, 44, of Tyndall Street, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 25, 2023 to:
Court documents state police were outside of Beecham's home in Kelso on October 7 when a witness said "he has a slug gun in his bedroom".
Police knocked on the front door of the home and spoke with Beecham, who told police - after questioning - that it was a relative's "little pellet gun".
The court heard Beecham took police into his bedroom, where they were pointed to a 60 centimetre break action air rifle.
Beecham told police it was a "display thing" before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court his client had bought the air rifle because he was "bored and wanted to have fun".
"He wasn't aware it was a criminal offence [to have this type of firearm]," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Beecham's lack of offending since 2016 was his "saving grace" from a harsher penalty.
Beecham was placed on a 12-month community correction order and fined $800.
