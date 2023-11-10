A NIGHT of cocktails and champagne turned into a "tragedy" for a 28-year-old, who was busted drink-driving in the middle of the night.
Jessica Anne Fiedler of Lambert Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 25, 2023 to mid-range PCA.
Court documents state Fiedler was behind the wheel of a black Ford Focus heading along Keppel Street in Bathurst about 12.30am on September 30 when she was stopped by police.
Whilst speaking with officers, Fiedler said "I'll be over".
Fiedler was subject to an alcohol breath test, and gave a positive reading.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Fielder told police she had two cocktails and some champagne at a restaurant in Bathurst earlier that night.
Then, Fiedler gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.117.
Fiedler had been on a night out with a relative following a death in the family and just "made a mistake", according to her solicitor Shane Cunningham.
"It was a traumatic time," Mr Cunningham said.
"She made a mistake in believing she was right to drive."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Fiedler's matter as a "tragedy" with the flow on effect that her consequences would have.
"It's not just you being sentenced. It's you, your parents," Ms Ellis said.
"As soon as I saw cocktails ... they are the deadliest things that will put you over the limit."
Fiedler was convicted and disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, Fiedler must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for 12 months.
