ANGUS Argent-Smith has his eyes set on a major event early next year and Sunday's triathlon was just another step in his preparation for it.
The year 10 Scots All Saints College student won the opening long course event of the 2023-24 Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club season in a time of 53 minutes and 12 seconds.
He finished ahead of Timothy Miller (1:00:03) and Richard Wilson (1:07:00) in second and third place respectively.
He was able to build a strong lead in the swim, the first leg of the event, which set the tone for the rest of the race.
"There was some really good competition out there," Argent-Smith said.
"There was some really good competition in the swim early on and then I was doing a lot of riding by myself.
"Obviously I was running on the same course as everyone else, so I was getting a good idea of where everyone is.
"I knew I had it from there."
While he built a strong lead in the swim early on, swimming is actually his least favourite sport in a triathlon, so he was glad to have it over and done with early on.
He said he was pleased with his finishing time, saying it's been improving a lot, especially his performance on the bike.
And while the local triathlons are always fun to be a part of, Argent-Smith is eyeing a major event early next year.
"I'm hoping to qualify for all schools nationals in February through NSW all schools," he said.
"That's one of my major goals."
To qualify for the nationals, he'll need to place in the top six at the state level.
Bathurst Wallabies' next triathlon will be held on November 12 before the first interclub round at Mudgee on November 19.
