FREE food, free merchandise, and a day of freedom from the school yard were all reasons as to why students from across the district enjoyed the Boys to the Bush Community Engagement Day.
But the day was about so much more than just complimentary commodities.
Approximately 250 Year 5 and Year 6 students from schools across the region attended the engagement day, which was held on Wednesday, November 1, at Cubis Park in Eglinton.
The main aim of the day was to introduce students from different schools before their transition to senior campuses.
One of these students was Baxter Thurtell, who is in Year 6 at St Philomena's Catholic Primary School.
Baxter said that he was very thankful for the opportunity to meet new people, especially before heading to Stannies in 2024.
"The Boys to the Bush are bringing most of the schools together so we can play games and enjoy and get some clothes and merch," he said.
"We can get new friends, and then you can meet them at Stannies and be in the same group and have fun."
And while making friends, Baxter had the chance to show off his skills on the sporting field.
There were several stations set up during the engagement day, including national sports activities to promote physical health and teach essential life skills like teamwork and sportsmanship.
These stations were made even more exciting, with the opportunity to win enticing prizes.
"We did a throwing game where you have to throw two balls together and they have to collide, and if you won, you got a FIFA jersey, so I got one of the FIFA jerseys," Baxter said.
As well as sporting stations, there were educational bases which included traditional Indigenous Ochre painting and spear-throwing, to highlight the importance of cultural diversity.
The event also showcased the importance of mental health, with designated stations which provided valuable information and resources to help navigate the challenges of adolescence.
Location manager at Boys to the Bush, Kurt Hancock, said the day was all about empowering students and inspiring them to actively participate in their communities, so as to instil the importance of belonging.
Boys to the Bush is a registered not-for-profit that focuses on early prevention and intervention strategies for some of the community's most vulnerable youth by offering a range of valuable programs.
