Send it down: Unsettled conditions bode well for a break in Bathurst's dry spell

RAIN is falling east and south of Bathurst as a predicted wet period in the region begins.
And it can't come soon enough after a dry past four weeks that has increased the fire risk ahead of what is forecast to be a hot summer.
The Bureau of Meteorology's radar was showing light rain between Bathurst and Lithgow and close to Oberon as of just after 3pm on Friday, November 3, while heavier stuff was falling around Dunedoo and Mendooran, north-east of Dubbo.
As of 3.30pm, the Bureau of Meteorology said four millimetres had fallen at Rockley.
Bathurst city is a chance of rain for the rest of the afternoon, according to the forecast, and wet weather is a possibility on the weekend and through most of next week at this stage.
The last good rain recorded at the Bathurst Airport weather station was 42.2 millimetres in the 24 hours to 9am on October 5.
The pickings have been slim ever since: just 5.4mm was recorded at the airport for the rest of October and there has been nothing for November so far.
The dry weather is in stark contrast to early November 2022, when Yetholme and Oberon received snow and drivers were asked to beware of black ice in what was described as "very late winter conditions".
Strong winds and rain at this time last year were also causing troubles as SES crews responded to reports of fallen trees blocking roads and driveways.
