Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Flood waters split Bathurst in two as Macquarie River reaches highest peak in 24 years

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S BEEN a wet and wild start to the week for Bathurst, with major flooding cutting the city in two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.