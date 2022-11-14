IT'S BEEN a wet and wild start to the week for Bathurst, with major flooding cutting the city in two.
In the early afternoon, it was announced that the Great Western Highway was going to close near Raglan Creek due to water on the road, turning the already busy roads into chaos as people made the mad dash to get home.
As of Monday evening, the road remains closed, one of a number of roadways across the Bathurst region that are blocked by floodwaters.
FROM TODAY'S FLOODS:
Flooding occurred after Bathurst recorded its wettest 24-hour period in a quarter of a century, with a majority of the rain falling between 11pm on Sunday evening and 1am on Monday morning.
Bathurst recorded 86.4 millimetres of rain to 9am on Monday morning, breaking the 25-year-old recorded set back in February 1997, when 92mm fell.
Flood levels exceeded that of the 1998 floods which peaked at 6.7 metres.
The city has recorded higher flood levels in the past, however they do not relate to the same gauges used today.
Bathurst has had four flooding events in excess of four metres in the past 60 days.
A relief for the city is the fact that there's no major rainfall forecast for Bathurst for the rest of the week.
