Bathurst's Sustainable Gardening group share their veggie growing secrets

By Sustainable Gardening Group of Greening Bathurst
Updated November 10 2023 - 11:23am, first published 9:30am
Melbourne Cup Day is often seen as the signal for planting out frost-sensitive summer vegetable seedlings, as the chance of overnight frosts becomes remote.
There is nothing quite like the joy of growing and harvesting your own food. It tastes so much better, and it's reassuring to know exactly how it's been grown.

