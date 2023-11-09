When planting tomato seedlings it's a good idea to dig a hole deep enough to allow you to sink the seedling into the earth up to the first leaves, which are called cotyledons. Cotyledons are the first pair of leaves plants grow from seed, and are recognisable because they often don't resemble the mature plant's leaf shape. When you bury a tomato seedling up to the cotyledons all the little hairs along the stalk of the seedling turn into roots and this ensures that you have a strong and healthy tomato plant.