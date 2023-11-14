SHE'S won gold on the national stage before and now 11-year-old Savannah Auvaa is ready to go back-to-back later this month.
In 2022, Auvaa - competing in under 10s - won a gold medal in shot put and a silver in discus at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championship.
It was her first ever appearance on the national stage and now she's ready to do it all again from November 23-27, as she heads to Launceston in Tasmania to compete in the under 11s girls shot put.
To qualify for nationals this year, she won gold in the under 11s girls shot put at the NSW PSSA Primary Athletics Championships in Sydney last month.
She threw her shot put 13 metres, ahead of Emmy Clark (12.69m) and Bella Cooney (11.16m) in second and third respectively.
Due to an injury sustained in tennis just two weeks before the state titles, she was restricted in how she could throw in discus.
She still ranked fourth, just 12 centimetres off third place, which would've qualified her.
"The competition was good but it was challenge for discus, because of my injury," she said.
The South Bathurst Public School student is also headed to Adelaide in April next year where she'll compete in the Australian Athletics Championship, competition that is separate from the school sports system.
She's already qualified for both discus and shot put and she'll be trying to qualify for hammer throw and javelin as well.
It'll be the first time she'll compete in the Australian Athletics Championship, where she'll be entered in the under 13s.
Currently Auvaa is training almost everyday, down at either Morse Park or the Bathurst Sportsground, but she also heads to Canowindra roughly once a week for coaching.
Auvaa is also a bit of an all-rounder when it comes to sport.
On top of excelling in athletics, she's also a keen swimmer, tennis player and a rep soccer player.
Her goal is to one day compete in the Olympics.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.