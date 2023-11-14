Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

South Bathurst Public School's Savannah Auvaa to compete in School Sport Australia Track and Field Championship

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 14 2023 - 8:38pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE'S won gold on the national stage before and now 11-year-old Savannah Auvaa is ready to go back-to-back later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.