Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

'Amazing experience': Inspiration was on the menu for budding chef Caitlin

Updated March 10 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV chef and Tasting Success program co-founder Lyndey Milan, Bathurst's Caitlin Reeves and TAFE NSW head teacher of commercial cookery Sheridan Marz. Picture supplied.
TV chef and Tasting Success program co-founder Lyndey Milan, Bathurst's Caitlin Reeves and TAFE NSW head teacher of commercial cookery Sheridan Marz. Picture supplied.

A DREAM come true.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.