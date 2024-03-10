'Amazing experience': Inspiration was on the menu for budding chef Caitlin

A DREAM come true.
That's how local TAFE student Caitlin Reeves describes her experience working with renowned chefs in intensive workshops as part of a program that pairs students with industry leaders.
Ms Reeves was part of an exclusive group of just 16 budding female chefs across the state who took part in the Tasting Success program.
As well, she was the first student from TAFE NSW Bathurst to be selected.
TAFE NSW says the Tasting Success mentoring program, which is now in its 16th year, has expanded to the regions for the first time.
The program aims to give high performing cookery and patisserie students personalised opportunities to fast-track their skills, such as working shifts in their mentor's restaurant, attending masterclasses, receiving career advice and networking with other industry leaders.
While completing a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery, Ms Reeves received personalised mentorship from Dom Aboud of Orange restaurant The Union Bank.
"The TAFE NSW Tasting Success program was an amazing experience," Ms Reeves said.
"Not only did I get to meet and connect with other ambitious women in the culinary field, I also got to learn practical skills from some of the best industry professionals in the state.
"Working with renowned chefs in intensive workshops was a dream come true, and I was able to gain so much knowledge and expertise that I can directly apply to my journey as a chef."
TV chef Lyndey Milan, the co-founder and patron of the program, says Tasting Success gives students the "self-confidence, self-awareness and skills they need to be leaders in the industry".
TAFE NSW head teacher of commercial cookery Sheridan Marz said the expansion of the program will go a long way to securing long-term careers for cookery students across the state.
Tasting Success mentees celebrated their completion of the program with their mentors at a graduation ceremony held in Sydney recently.
