Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Part of the old ambulance station site to be demolished under revamp plans

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 3 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEW details about the transformation of the old ambulance station site have been revealed, including plans to create an outdoor dining area for the proposed coffee lounge and cocktail bar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.