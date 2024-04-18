Have a look at the latest addition to the region's mural collection

THE murals keep coming in the Central Tablelands.
About six months after a new piece of art was unveiled along the main drag through Blayney and a couple of months after a previously boring Bathurst CBD laneway was transformed, a new mural at Lithgow is about to be officially unveiled.
Renowned Sydney artist Sharon Billinge was commissioned to paint the mural on one of the Lithgow Workies Club's walls.
The finished product features coal miners, the Zig Zag Railway and the original Workmen's Club.
Lithgow Workies president Howard Fisher said the mural serves as a visual testament to the evolution of the city and honours the hard work of Lithgow's citizens over time.
"We are thrilled to embark on this journey of celebrating our community's heritage through art," he said.
"This mural will not only help beautify our city, but also serve as a lasting reminder of the people and events that shaped Lithgow's future."
Workies says the unveiling promises to be a momentous occasion for the community to celebrate the addition to Lithgow's cultural landscape.
The mural at Lithgow is set to be officially unveiled on Saturday, April 20 at 3pm.
Workies says the board, management and staff of Lithgow Workies, Sharon Billinge, Sharon Howard (Gang Gang Gallery), Karen Purser (Lithgow Transformation Hub), and Brennan Muldoon (builder) all contributed to the project.
Lithgow's near neighbour Portland is well-known for the art dotted around its CBD as well as the massive mural painted on the silos at its former cement works.
