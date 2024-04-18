Mayor keen to see detail in ambitious CBD corner block redevelopment plan

MAYOR Jess Jennings says he is looking forward to seeing the detail of Skillset's ambitious plan to redevelop a prominent corner block of the city's CBD.
The apprentice, trainee and recruitment organisation bought the former NAB building on the corner of Church and William streets in mid-2023 and has now submitted a development application for internal and external changes to the site.
While not commenting on the DA itself - which will have to be approved by Bathurst Regional Council - Cr Jennings said he welcomed the idea in principal of Skillset moving into the CBD and bringing new life to the former NAB building.
He said he was "looking forward to seeing more detail, in the development application itself, on how they're going to soften the presence of this building relative to its heritage neighbours".
"Clearly, it's [the former NAB building] become a form of heritage in its own right even though it's not in keeping with the general character of the Bathurst CBD, but that just shows the diversity of architecture we have in this town," he said.
Skillset CEO Narelle Stocks said the organisation was established by local councils and business chambers more than 40 years ago "to assist businesses in western NSW to attract and train their workforces".
She said it was significant that the organisation - which currently has its head office on Havannah Street - wanted to return to the centre of town.
"We were established by business chambers and local councils like Bathurst Council, so it returns us back to that really close connection with local business."
Given a number of empty shops and the recent closure of businesses, there have been concerns expressed about the health of the Bathurst CBD, including from prominent businessman Peter Rogers.
Asked about the significance of Skillset's investment given those CBD concerns, Ms Stocks said the redevelopment "is a way that we can contribute to the revitalisation of the CBD business community".
Under the plans for the building redevelopment, the ground floor will have a range of professional suites, boardrooms, meeting rooms and training rooms.
Ms Stocks said those facilities might bring business operators who are currently working from home, or remotely from Sydney at times, back into the centre of Bathurst.
After its announcement last year about buying the William Street site, Skillset said the purchase had been "carefully considered after exploring various options", which had included other properties as well as developing the Havannah Street site.
The site became available for a new owner when NAB relocated from William Street to Howick Street.
NAB's $2.7 million new Howick Street banking hub opened in July 2023.
