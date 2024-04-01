'We're going to be a ghost town': Is our CBD dying? And what can save it?

BIG businesses opening on Bathurst's outskirts, a lack of parking in the city, no signage, and not enough lighting - a prominent businessman believes they are all reasons behind what he sees as the CBD failing.
Since this time last year, several businesses have closed in the centre of Bathurst, including Kings' Antiques, Zenzali, and Mooi Plants on George Street alone.
Cosventure will soon be added to the growing list, while Bakehouse on Howick recently closed the doors at its central Howick Street location because owner Nathaniel Mason said the business simply wasn't viable there.
He cited parking problems and new businesses opening on the city outskirts, drawing customers away from the centre of town, as reasons for the lack of foot traffic in the CBD location.
Peter Rogers, a well-known Bathurst businessman, has reason to believe the same.
But he said there's more to it than just parking and the opening of big commercial precincts.
The Gateway, which has been under development on the outskirts of Kelso for a number of years, is now home to Anaconda and Harris Scarfe, with Harvey Norman set to move from its current location to the new precinct in the near future.
"I think that some of the shops going out to the new area at The Gateway will hurt the town a bit," Mr Rogers said.
"But I think it [the lack of foot traffic in the centre of town] is because of a number of reasons ... I think we need to work on the lighting. Our CBD looks terrible, and it's just dead; there's no reason for people to come to town."
Back in 2017, when they were asked whether Bathurst had the capacity to accommodate another major commercial subdivision, those behind The Gateway pointed to the fact that lots had been snapped up before the marketing campaign had begun and the earthworks had finished.
On the other side of town, a new 7-Eleven, Red Rooster, Subway and McDonald's have all opened in a fast food hub on the Bradwardine Road corner of the Mitchell Highway.
Mr Rogers, who has been vocal about his desire for greater lighting in town, said that Bathurst has a desperate need to become brighter and more vibrant.
"If things were lit up, and the park had a few fairy lights in it, you'd be more attracted to come out and maybe go for dinner, but at the moment it's dark and dingy," he said.
Another issue that Mr Rogers believes to be affecting the town is the lack of signage highlighting some of Bathurst's best and biggest attractions.
"We've got Mount Panorama, which is six-and-a-half kilometres of the most highly rated track in Australia, and even if people are travelling to Orange or to Dubbo, they'll go around our track," he said.
"And did you know that there's not one ad for Bathurst around there?
"There's not one ad on a wall up there for our museums, there's no signs on any of our roads to come into town, so why would people come into town?"
The last contributing factor that Mr Rogers mentioned was limited parking within the city limits.
Mr Rogers has long been a supporter of the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BMIC) development in Howick Street and he remains convinced that it will give the CBD a boost.
The BIMC would include a private hospital, but is also planned to be home to other allied health services and professionals, including specialists, and would potentially create hundreds of employment opportunities.
The centre, which has yet to be approved, would be built alongside a four-storey car park, which would hold space for hundreds of vehicles - potentially up to 900 parking spaces if approved.
Critics of the development have cited how it would change the CBD skyline, the extra traffic it would create in Howick Street and how it would be better placed closer to the public hospital to create a health precinct.
"We need to make the CBD better to bring people in ... and the only way really at the moment that's on the books is the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre," Mr Rogers said.
"Parking is our biggest issue ... once again, we need that private hospital in town."
The development application for the medical centre was expected to have been lodged last year, but is now expected in the next couple of months.
Zauner Constructions managing director Garry Zauner told the Advocate recently that "interest rates and the prevailing economic times have made developments such as this more difficult", but he remains "confident that the project can still be delivered as expected".
In Mr Rogers' opinion, there is hope for the future of the central business district in Bathurst if the multi-million-dollar project goes ahead.
"But without it, we're going to be a ghost town, pretty bloody soon," he said.
