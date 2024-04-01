Western Advocate
'We're going to be a ghost town': Is our CBD dying? And what can save it?

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
April 2 2024 - 4:30am
BIG businesses opening on Bathurst's outskirts, a lack of parking in the city, no signage, and not enough lighting - a prominent businessman believes they are all reasons behind what he sees as the CBD failing.

