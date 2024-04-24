Ever been in the front of a cop car? It was a fan favourite over Youth Week

GETTING to interact with police and see that they're "just normal people" is what the day was all about, when the local Youth Command sector hosted a free community event.
Held at Peace Park as part of Youth Week 2024, the day provided parents and children a chance to enjoy the beautiful autumn day and do something a little different on their school holidays.
Senior Constable and member of the Youth Command team Jess Lodge said the main focus was to hold a fun community event where kids and parents engage with members of the local police force.
And, she's very pleased with how the day ran.
"It was basically just to provide an event to celebrate Youth Week in the community," she said.
"The main focus was to engage with the community and get them down interacting with the police ... to see that we're just normal people as well, and give the parents a bit of reprieve during the school holidays, and give them something to do."
In addition to the existing playground facilities, there was a jumping castle, some ball games set up, and a barbecue lunch.
But the favourites for the kids were the police car and highway patrol motorbike.
Allowed to jump in the front seat of the police car and have a play with the lights proved very exciting for the kids who attended.
And there was also a line next to the motorbike, with everyone jumping on and posing for a photo or two.
"The turnout here has been absolutely amazing, we really appreciate everyone coming down," Snr Const Lodge said.
"Everybody's engaged really well and we've got some really good feedback, so hopefully next year will be bigger and better."
Also joining Bathurst's police force at the event were members of PCYC, Social Futures and the Central West Women's Health Centre.
Snr Const Lodge thanked all the local organisations who supported the day and helped to make it such a great event.
