Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Chifley Police District held a Youth Week event at Peace Park in Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated April 27 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE theme for this year's Youth Week was Connect, Participate and Celebrate, which is exactly what the Chifley Police District were aiming for with their Youth Week event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.