THE theme for this year's Youth Week was Connect, Participate and Celebrate, which is exactly what the Chifley Police District were aiming for with their Youth Week event.
The event, which was held at Peace Park on Monday, April 24, provided an opportunity for young people to connect with several important resources in the area.
There were representatives from the Chifley Police District, Highway Patrol, Bathurst PCYC, TAFE NSW and the Central West Women's Health Centre present on the day, to help inform and educate young people on the services they can provide.
Organised by senior constable Rachael Joyce - youth officer at Chifley Police District, the event was aimed to ensure that young people have access to free activities.
"I think it is so important for youth in our area to have activities to do," she said.
This is to ensure that young people are making positive choices in terms of social interaction and community participation, in the hopes that they will not require legal interventions in the future.
"Disengaged youth or youth that are not engaged at school, not engaged at work, and not making good positive choices are the ones that are going to come under police interactions and go into the criminal justice system," constable Joyce said.
"The more activities, the more things out there for youth in our area, will help us with preventing kids from going off track."
Some of the activities available on the day included creating beaded jewellery, a colouring in competition, a photo booth, a lolly jar guessing competition and also a free sausage sizzle.
Free merchandise was also given out on the day, and included drink bottles, wrist bands, stress balls and information packs.
Attendees had the opportunity to sit in a Highway Patrol Car, and could even turn on the blue and red flashing lights.
Employees and clients from Kirinari Community Services were also present on the day to participate in activities held at Peace Park.
"We've had some good numbers and the Kirinari support services, they came and they've got it off the floor," constable Joyce said.
The event ran from 10am until 1pm and even saw an appearance from the district's mascot of a police penguin.
