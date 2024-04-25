Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Michael's ANZAC Day march to honour his grandfather and great-grandfather

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated April 26 2024 - 5:36pm, first published April 25 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GROWING up, Michael Burrow was a confidant for his grandfather who served in World War Two. Now, he marches every Anzac Day to honour the legacy of his family.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.