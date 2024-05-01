Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

On the home stretch: Hereford St precinct works nearing its completion

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 1 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S been years in the making, but the light at the end of the tunnel is approaching fast for the Hereford Street sports precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.