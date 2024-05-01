On the home stretch: Hereford St precinct works nearing its completion

IT'S been years in the making, but the light at the end of the tunnel is approaching fast for the Hereford Street sports precinct.
Work on the new car park, which stretches from Ashwood Park on the rugby union side, down to Jack Arrow Oval on the rugby league end, started back in late 2022.
On top of that, the construction of two new fields and amenities blocks between Ashwood and Jack Arrow has been ongoing since 2021.
But work is quickly approaching the finish line and Bathurst Regional Council is hoping to have all works wrapped up in July.
"Works are anticipated to be completed in July with the completion of the car park forming the final portion of the works," Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry said.
Cr Fry said the final car park works are currently underway on kerbing and the concrete pedestrian islands
He said once these works are completed, garden beds will be installed, the car park will be sealed, lines marked and a bus turning bay will be created.
"Tree planting and the installation of lighting will also be undertaken prior to the car park opening," Cr Fry said.
The two new fields and amenities block are expected to be completely finished by late May.
"The amenities block has some minor works still to be completed," Cr Fry said.
"Some of the works are linked to the car park civil works and will be completed as works are undertaken on the car park. It is anticipated the building will be operational by late May."
Weather and the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on the projects progression.
But nothing has interrupted it more than the discovery of asbestos in late 2023.
It required the halting of works on the car park, as asbestos had to be removed under strict rules.
"The project experienced significant delays due to asbestos contamination on site, with significant remediation works and modifications to construction staging required as a result," Cr Fry said.
"There has also been delays caused by wet weather and flooding at the site."
The development was announced in late 2018, with council and the NSW government saying their $6.2 million investment would see the delivery of two new fields, a sealed car park, a roundabout to make it easier to get into the precinct, and an amenities building to service the two new fields.
