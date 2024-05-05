Lifeline Book Fair breaks a record as thousands of titles go out the door

THE final count's not yet in, but one thing is for certain: the Lifeline Book Fair has broken a record.
The event, typically held twice a year, raises money for Lifeline Central West to carry out its vital mental health support work in its communities.
Previously, the most money raised at a single event was about $50,000, but Lifeline Central West chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson said the May, 2024 book fair has surpassed that figure.
"I think the most we've ever raised has been about $50,000 and we know we've already surpassed that," she said on Sunday, May 5.
"So, [we're] just really heart-warmed by the support people have given our work and the book fair."
The result comes after Lifeline Central West changed up the book fair this year.
In the past, the book fair has run as a standalone event over three or four days, where people can browse the titles at Bathurst Showground.
This time, a VIP night was held the day before the book fair opened to the public as a joint fundraiser for Lifeline and Café on Corporation.
The ticketed event included an opportunity to purchase books before they went on sale, as well as an auction of prizes donated by businesses.
Café on Corporation catered the event.
Ms Robinson said this was a great addition to the book fair and something she believes will be sticking around.
It raised around $12,000 on its own.
"It was a really heartwarming night and there was some very excitable book lovers who got their first dibs on the books, looking for that special book they've been on the hunt for," she said.
Outside of the book fair, Lifeline Central West doesn't host a lot of fundraisers.
Ms Robinson said this is because staff need to focus on the work they do in the community.
That means that it is essential for the book fair to be a success.
"Without those additional funds raised by the book fair, it would limit the work that we can do," Ms Robinson said.
She explained that a lot of work the staff and volunteers do on the ground is not funded.
Lifeline Central West has to find other ways to finance its programs, and this primarily occurs through its book fairs and donations.
"We use our fee-for-service training and our fundraising efforts to be able to provide some of our rapid-response support stuff that we do in communities, to extend some of our existing programs," Ms Robinson said.
"Some programs, there might be a little shortfall in the funding, and so we see the benefit of adding some of our own support into that."
There are also a lot of costs involved with servicing such a large region, and funds raised through the book fair help with that.
Another book fair will be held in November, 2024.
