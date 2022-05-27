news, local-news,

"Without teachers we will not have engineers, we will not have doctors, I don't need to go on." Bathurst Catholic teaching staff gathered at Paddy's Hotel on Friday morning to participate in a state-wide strike. Local teachers and support staff braved the foggy, sub-10-degree weather, drawing attention to the fact they're underpaid and overworked. MacKillop College union representative Linda Aldwinckle said she is one of the many teachers tired and fed up with the current conditions. "The reason we're on strike is because the workload at the moment is crushing, it just never ends," Ms Aldwinckle said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "For example, in the first three weeks of this term I had done 40 extra hours unpaid, and that is not being recognised by the employer. "There are a lot of quality, highly experienced teachers who are simply saying 'I am done' and I am one of those, I could teach for another five years and I'm not going to." Organiser for the Bathurst Diocese Jackie Groom said they are asking for their employer to hear them out and start taking action to improve working conditions. There are a number of issues that need addressing if the current teaching conditions are to be improved, including salaries and the crippling workload. The education system needs to attract more staff and to do so, the industry needs to provide greater incentives. "The Catholic Education Commission believes there will be a 15 per cent shortage of teachers because of workload and salaries," Ms Groom said. "It's jeopardising the right of every child to have a qualified teacher in front of them."

