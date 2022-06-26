Learning the art of writing a book in one day

Some of the world's best authors take years to write a book, but a group 20 Scots All Saints College students were given just 12 hours to write one.
On Wednesday, June 15, the students, split into three teams, were tasked with constructing their own book featuring their own illustrations for the Write a Book in a Day competition, a fundraiser for the Kid's Cancer Project.
Students had to include a number of randomly-generated parameters including specified instructions on their characters, settings and complications.
Year 10 student Lizzie Walsh explained that her team's character had to be a rapper, while featuring a non-human character, which was a goat, as well as a number of random words including 'tip-toe' and 'fresh'.
"It was a bit chaotic. We were given some characters, setting and a disaster and we have to work off that," she said.
"We were also given random words and we had to work them into the story.
"Everyone has been contributing and we've all been having fun. It's all been for a good cause."
Ms Walsh said the project was great to be a part of because of the joy it can bring to children with cancer.
"I enjoy being involved in something like this because it helps people and it gives people joy," she said.
"Giving kids with cancer a story like this, it can help take their mind of their problems."
Year 7 student Gemma Norton was the illustrator for her team.
She explained that her team's story had to feature a sculptor, who they named Jenny, and a bicycle, which acted as the team's non-human character.
"I like illustrating and helping others that need help," she said.
"I'm pretty lucky and I want to help others that aren't as lucky as I am."
This is the third year Scots All Saints College students have participated in the fundraiser.
This year students managed to raise just over $2000 for the Kid's Cancer Project, a record.
