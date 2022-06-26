Western Advocate

Scots All Saints students write a book in one day

By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 26 2022 - 12:20pm, first published 8:00am
Learning the art of writing a book in one day

Some of the world's best authors take years to write a book, but a group 20 Scots All Saints College students were given just 12 hours to write one.

