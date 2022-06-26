AS The Gateway prepares to welcome four new retailers, the developers are assessing the future plans for the business precinct.
The decision has been made to sell six hectares of land that had been earmarked for stage five of the development.
Labelled as The Gateway East, this site offers 430 metres of Great Western Highway frontage.
It is expected to hit the market in late June, with Burgess Rawson to handle the listing and embark on a marketing campaign.
Gateway Land Corporation development director Bob Walsh said the decision to sell came down to resource management for what is an enormous site.
"We are confident that the demand for additional commercial lots is there, but developing this land in addition to the 11.4 hectares in stages three and four would stretch our resources," he said.
"... We anticipate strong interest from developers, investors and owner-occupiers alike."
While the site won't be owned by Gateway Land Corporation, it will still be considered part of The Gateway and its vision to make the area a homemaker hub.
"The Gateway estate will read as an overall estate, much like Robin Hill at the other end of town, but will be in different ownership," Mr Walsh said.
"We are actually naming it Gateway East, so it does link it with The Gateway estate and will be probably a little bit, we anticipate, of a mirror image of what we've already built on the other side, with highway frontage sites and a few on a second tier back."
The announcement of the intention to sell comes at the same time as news that Anaconda, Harris Scarfe Home, Beacon Lighting and Harvey Norman will be joining The Gateway.
Those businesses are expected to be up and running by the end of 2023.
The Gateway is already home to Metro Petroleum, Oporto, KFC and Imagine Childcare.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
