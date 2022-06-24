Western Advocate

Driver tells Bathurst Court he 'didn't have time' to get his licence

Updated June 24 2022 - 3:52am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Local Court House.

A MAN repeatedly caught driving unlicensed by police, including twice in one afternoon, has been fined $300 following a brief appearance before Bathurst Local Court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.