RE: NSW Budget.
Local families in regional NSW are feeling the pinch when it comes to their household budgets.
The cost of living has been rapidly increasing. Input costs are crippling small business. Wages remain flat.
We've seen rises in the price of everyday goods and services, including:
On top of this, NSW is the highest taxing state - state and local taxes up $4795 last year on average per person.
We need a Government that recognises these challenges and takes steps to address them.
This budget does not address the cost of living for those of us living in the regions. This budget has no plan to help families deal with the cost-of-living crisis that is engulfing this state and no plan to help boost high quality local jobs in this state.
The NSW Liberals have spent the last two weeks trying to make up for the last 12 years of waste and mismanagement.
This isn't a budget about NSW's best interests, this is a budget about the best interests of the NSW Liberals and Nationals.
I'm as focused as ever with getting on with the job to ensure we continue to have a strong voice on the issues confronting local families and businesses.
