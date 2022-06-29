A new exhibition will launch at the T.arts Gallery on Friday for the Bathurst Winter Festival showcasing some of the region's finest landscape artists.
The Art4Fest exhibition will feature the works of Stephen 'Sven' Rogers, Karolyn Graham, Spencer Calveley and James Lyle, and follows a similar exhibition held at Tremain's Mill earlier in the year.
Sven said the exhibition is a culmination of recent contemporary works by the artists.
"It's a group show that will coincide with the launch of the Bathurst Winter Festival, which is a fantastic opportunity for arts and culture to take centre stage locally," he said.
"We picked the T.arts Gallery as the featured venue as they're a not-for-profit collective who support a host of practicing artists in the Bathurst community."
While Sven, Calveley and Lyle have all exhibited works before, it'll be the first exhibition opportunity for Graham.
Sven said the exhibition is largely concerned with local landscapes, with all four artists tightly connected to the region.
"James is a wonderful landscape painter, Karolyn is a recent convert to landscape oil panting [she's a student of mine] and Spencer, an art teacher at Blayney High School, will show a range of his still life works," he said.
Sven also has an interesting connection to the host venue, with 75 Keppel Street [today the T.arts Gallery] being the former site of the Keppel Street fish shop.
"At the age of 17, I was asked to paint some murals in the fish shop and I was paid in hamburgers, chips and bottles of Coca-Cola," he said.
"Fast forward a few decades, and here I am again showing artwork in a different capacity. The wonderful thing about Bathurst is that things always go full circle and people support each other whenever they can.
"If I hadn't painted the mural here, I would never got the job down the road at Central Commercial Printers as a graphic designer, which set me up for a long career in the arts."
Sven also specialises in street art, and has transformed a number of streetscapes across Bathurst, as well as previously in Sydney.
The Art4Fest exhibition opens on Friday, July 1 from 6pm and will run for two weeks.
Mulled wine and canapes will be served on the opening night.
