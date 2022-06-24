CANCER Council NSW has launched its Here For Life campaign, designed to raise awareness of the 13 11 20 Information and Support Services that are available to anyone affected by cancer.
The 13 11 20 Information and Support line is the first port of call for anyone with any questions or concerns about cancer.
It is delivered by healthcare professionals who are experienced in providing emotional support and evidence-based information to anyone who contacts us.
Here For Life comes as we release new research revealing that while 65 per cent of people surveyed have been affected by cancer, or knew someone who was, only 30 per cent of them were told about the free information and support services available to them, their families and carers.
In NSW, we receive around 730 calls and emails to 13 11 20 a month, but with more than 53,000 people in NSW expected to be diagnosed with cancer next year, we know many more people in our community might need us.
Our 13 11 20 healthcare professionals can connect people with services including emotional and practical support, such as counselling or transport to treatment, and information about cancer, including treatment, screening, side-effects, palliative care, and so much more.
These services are not only available to those who are diagnosed with cancer but also their carers, families, friends and anyone with any questions about cancer.
We know that cancer can be a lonely journey; when anyone needs to talk about cancer we want them to know 13 11 20 is here for them.
If anyone wants to know more about our Information and Support Services, they can call 13 11 20, email 131120@nswcc.org.au, or visit cancercouncil.com.au/hereforlife.
