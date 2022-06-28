TWO books which document the rise of milling in Australia, co-authored by Councillor Dr Jess Jennings will be revealed at a book launch, supported by Books Plus, this week.
The Power of Flour, a photographic history by Paul Ashton, Jess Jennings and John McCorquodale and Branded: Australian Flour Bag Labels Between the Wars, by Paul Ashton and Jess Jennings will launch on Thursday, June 30 at The Vic.
Dr Jennings said the books document an important era of Australian history that has particular relevance to the Bathurst region.
"The Power of Flour traces the important and intriguing rise of milling in Australia presenting over 150 photographs, artworks and 18,000 words of researched text."
He said milling fed the colonies and later the nation.
"But it was dangerous and difficult work. Mills also regularly caught on fire or exploded."
He said in rural Australia, a medium to large size productive mill was a powerful symbol of affluence, respectability and political influence.
"Some mills were as large as town churches which were dominant landmarks. Many mills towered over their steeples. They became magnets for economic activity and growth."
Dr Jennings said the second title, Branded, showcases over 100 beautiful flour bag labels.
"They were designed in the 1920s and 1930s to market flour to Asian markets which became critical to Australia in the Great Depression.
"People also made clothing out of flour bags in tough times," he said.
Dr Jenings said he will be facilitating a panel discussion with Paul Ashton and John McCorquodale at the event and all three will be happy to answer any questions from the milling crowd.
"After the event, stick around for dinner and a drink," he said.
He said he expected the books to strike a chord with local audiences.
"These books document an important era of Australian history that has particular relevance to the Bathurst region," he added.
Both books can be pre-ordered at Books Plus.
To attend the book launch RSVP via eventbrite.com.au
The evening gets underway at 6pm on Thursday night.
