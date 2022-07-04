O'Shea's Barber Shop in Howick Street is the latest local venue to receive a vibrant mural touch-up by emerging street artist and former Bathurst resident Callum Hotham.
Mr Hotham, who has already added touches of his art to Proctor Park and his family's local business, put the mural together a couple of weeks ago to give the interior a brand new aesthetic.
Now based in Sydney, where he's already building a sound reputation for his work, Mr Hotham said it was a pleasure to return to a venue that holds plenty of sentimental value.
"I've known John [O'Shea, O'Shea's Barber Shop owner] for quite a long time now-he's a family friend- so with this project, I wanted to expand upon that traditional barber shop feel with the image of a well-groomed, old-school looking dude," he said.
"John was stoked with it, and it's always a cool feeling when someone not only enjoys your art, but the particular design as well."
Mr Hotham said he has a lifetime of memories getting a haircut at the barber shop.
"John used to cut my hair when I was a baby, so to return to the same shop and create something for him is pretty special," he said.
Mr O'Shea said the business was enthusiastic about filling a blank wall along the inside of the shop, and the enthusiasm grew once Mr Hotham agreed to do the job.
"It took Callum a week's worth of nights to put the mural together and it just looks fantastic," Mr O'Shea said.
"The mural promotes exactly what we're all about, complete with combs, razors and well-groomed hair, and the mirrors only add further dimensions to the mural from a photo perspective."
Mr Hotham said he looks forward to continuing the production of murals in both Bathurst and Sydney, as he learns more and more every time.
"I'm still trying to create my own style, and I'm eager to move into more surrealist works," he said.
"To be able to produce works in my home town is pretty awesome, especially at places that have played such a big role in my upbringing."
For more information on Mr Hotham's artistry, visit his artist page on Facebook: Calum Artist.
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
