Western Advocate

Caltex service station on Durham Street closes its doors

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
July 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caltex service station on Durham Street closes its doors

WHILE a number of service stations have opened up in Bathurst in recent times, the city has recently lost one.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.