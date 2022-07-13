Caltex service station on Durham Street closes its doors

WHILE a number of service stations have opened up in Bathurst in recent times, the city has recently lost one.
The Caltex service station on Durham Street closed its doors on Friday, July 8, the last remaining Caltex service station in the city, with the two other ones converting to Ampol.
An Ampol spokesperson thanked the Bathurst community for its support.
"We would like to thank the community in Bathurst for their support over the past several years," they said.
"Local customers can visit our other Ampol stations for all their fuel and convenience needs."
It remains unconfirmed whether the now closed service station on Durham Street will be taken over by another compony or not.
A new service station at The Gateway in Kelso opened last June, while Pearl Energy on the corner of William and Keppel streets opened in May 2020.
Another service station is currently under construction on the Sydney Road, between Clancy Motors and the Bathurst Supa Centre, while a development application was lodged last year for a new service station with convenience store and accompanying fast-food outlets at 98 Corporation Avenue.
