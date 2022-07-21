POLICE are investigating possible links between reports of a break and enter at a home in Blayney on Friday morning and a teenager who was hit by a car in Rankin Street.
Inspector Gerard Powell said investigations remain in their infancy, but police are looking at a possible connection that the car linked to the break and enter is also linked to Friday morning's crash.
"We currently have one person in custody, a 17-year-old male, and a 13-year-old who has been taken to Orange Base Hospital in a stable condition," he said.
He said connections between the two remain under investigation, and the 17-year-old is "assisting police with their investigations".
Inspector Powell confirmed one car was found at the scene of Friday morning's crash, but was unable to make any further comment.
On Friday morning, police remained at the scene where the 13-year-old boy was hit by the car in Rankin Street, just metres up from the Durham Street intersection.
Paramedics responded to a call from help following reports the teen had been hit by a car just after 5.30am.
The teen was taken to Orange Base Hospital with arm and shoulder injuries as a result of the incident, with three crews from NSW Ambulance originally attending the call-out.
As investigations remain underway, the area has been cordoned off with police tape.
