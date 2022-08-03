A MAN who recorded a blood alcohol reading more than six times the legal limit will be sentenced this month.
Colin Zukisa Betsha, 47, of Stewart Street in Bathurst, appeared before Magistrate Kevin Hockey in Bathurst Local Court in July, charged with high-range PCA and driving while suspended and a separate charge of mid-range PCA.
He pleaded guilty to all matters.
His solicitor, Mr Primrose, asked the court to adjourn the matter for a MERIT (Magistrate's Early Referral into Treatment) assessment and sentencing assessment report (SAR), saying it was his submission that that "threshold was very much in play".
Mr Hockey said it was "certainly a matter for a SAR".
Betsha was charged by police with drink-driving on two separate occasions, the latter on July 5.
On this occasion, he was stopped by police at around 3.25pm and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.332, having already been disqualified by police after being detected drink-driving in the mid-range two weeks prior.
On the July 5 charge, police allege Betsha was stopped in Cummings Street, West Bathurst for the purpose of a random breath test.
Police allege the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and, as police approached, Betsha drove away.
Police say they opened the rear door of the vehicle as it drove off, yelling for Betsha to stop.
They say the car came to a stop and police opened the driver's door and removed the keys from the ignition.
Police say they told Betsha his actions and conversation were being recorded and recognised him as the man whose licence had been suspended two weeks earlier by the same police officer after being detected driving with a mid-range PCA.
His roadside breath test returned a positive result and he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station for a breath analysis, where he recorded 0.332.
Police say Betsha said he had consumed three to four bottles of red wine between midday and when police stopped him, and had not had any food during that period.
Police say a check of the RMS database revealed Betsha had been issued with a notice of suspension and a Field Court Attendance Notice for mid-range PCA on June 21, 2022.
On that occasion he was stopped in Browning Street, where a roadside breath test produced a positive result and a subsequent breath analysis recorded 0.140.
All matters were put over to August 24 for sentence.
