Western Advocate
Court

Drink-driver who recorded 0.332 to be sentenced in Bathurst Local Court

Updated August 3 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:30am
Bathurst Local Court.

A MAN who recorded a blood alcohol reading more than six times the legal limit will be sentenced this month.

Local News

