Western Advocate
Watch

Bathurst High's Ethan Goldfinch and Dubbo Senior College's Hugh Sienkiewicz shine under pressure in Astley Cup basketball

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated July 29 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Astley Cup basketball, Bathurst High vs Dubbo Senior College

FOR Bathurst High it was about a touch of Gold-finch, for Dubbo Senior College it was a super cool Sienkiewicz and for both it was a thrilling 34-all draw in Friday's Astley Cup basketball match.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.