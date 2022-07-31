COUNCILLOR Ian North says the latest Aboriginal cultural heritage report shows Bathurst Regional Council is constantly working to better the relationship and recognise the city's past.
The report, released in July, details the initiatives council has carried out in the space of Aboriginal cultural heritage since the last report in November, 2021.
Advertisement
While speaking on the report at the July 20 meeting, Cr North acknowledged the criticism council has faced in the past regarding Aboriginal issues, such as the conflict over the site council had approved for a go-kart track on Mount Panorama.
He said he had become "sick of hearing we don't do anything", which was why he pushed council's general manager to do regular Aboriginal cultural heritage reports.
"Anyone who takes the time to read the report will see that there's been a lot of action by council and you would have seen by how we start the meeting we have a prayer, which I think is appropriate, and then we have Acknowledgement of Country. We have the flag here, we have the flag out the front of council," Cr North said.
"This council has worked very hard for a long time and to be honest I'm really pleased to see that every councillor has got a draft document of an Aboriginal Commitment Strategy.
"This council is moving ahead for working with the Aboriginal community as a whole."
In recent months, council co-hosted the Theo Barker Lecture with the Bathurst District Historical Society.
The lecture, which was all about the Bathurst War between 1822 and 1824, was held in March and deemed as "very well received".
Council has also delivered new interpretive signage along the new Mount Panorama boardwalk that provides information about the natural and cultural heritage of the site, both Indigenous and European.
Through round one of the Streets as Shared Spaces program, council has worked closely with artists to create a significant wall mural that depicts a creation story of the Wiradjuri people, as well as other temporary art installations within the Bathurst town square precinct.
Expressions of interest have also been launched for a second round of the program, with Wiradjuri and local Aboriginal artists or artists working in partnership with the local Wiradjuri and Aboriginal community in particular being encouraged to apply.
NAIDOC Week was also marked with several council-led events and, separate to that, there have been around 20 events and activities council has involved the Aboriginal community in since November.
"People have got to understand, it's easy to criticise from the outside and say council is or isn't doing. Have a read of the report," Cr North said.
"The worst part out there is the keyboard warriors who make commentary without knowing actually what is happening."
The Aboriginal cultural heritage report also noted the determination from former Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley on a second Section 10 application for land on and surrounding Mount Panorama.
Ms Ley opted not to make a declaration, as she was not satisfied that the specified area was a significant Aboriginal area that was under threat of injury or desecration.
In the days after the announcement, the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation, which had made the application, said it was seeking further advice on how to move forward.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.