TBT: Where were you in January 1991?

We've opened up the archives at the Western Advocate and today we're looking through old editions which were published back in 1991.
Some of things making news in Bathurst that year included the post Christmas sales at the city's then biggest retailer, Grace Bros, a bumper peach crop at Sunbright Orchard and the new look XPT, which stopped in at Bathurst Railway Station on its maiden voyage from Sydney to Dubbo.
There are also plenty of baby photos to have a look at.
So sit back and have a look at what was making news in Bathurst over 30 years ago, and see if you recognise any familiar names or faces.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
