A look back at some of the Bathurst babies born in 1993

This week out of the archives we are looking at Bathurst Babies of yesteryear, featuring some mums and their bubs from 1993.
We've got almost 100 babies featured in this week's throwback gallery, so have a quick look and see if you're in, or recognise any of the new mums and babies from 29 years ago.
Advertisement
The gallery also includes snippets of the Western Advocate's Baby of the Week, which was run in conjunction with John Matthews Chemworld Chemist.
We recently delved into the archives featuring throwback photos from 1991, which looked at some of things making news in Bathurst that year.
Among the photos included were the post Christmas sales at the city's then biggest retailer, Grace Bros, a bumper peach crop at Sunbright Orchard and the new look XPT, which stopped in at Bathurst Railway Station on its maiden voyage from Sydney to Dubbo.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.