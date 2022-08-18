The Summer of 1995... do you recognise any faces from our archives?

What were you doing back in 1995?
For the Western Advocate's Throwback Thursday gallery this week, we have gone back through our old papers to bring you the babies, weddings, awards and the sport we loved in 1995.
Some of the images we've found include MacKillop College's end of year graduation, and some of the tradies who worked building what is now Bathurst's Daffodil Cottage.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
We've also captured pictures from Bathurst High School's Year 12 graduation plus scenes from various New Year's Eve Parties which were held across Bathurst to welcome in the New Year.
We hope you enjoy looking back through our archives.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.